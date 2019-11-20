

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $714 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $622 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $18.67 billion from $17.82 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $18.67 Bln vs. $17.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.54 to $1.74 Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 to $6.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX