

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said Wednesday that it plans to invest $400 million in its manufacturing facilities at its Lilly Technology Center campus in Indianapolis, and create about 100 new jobs at the company.



'These investments support our manufacturing capabilities in Indianapolis, including additional capacity and technology upgrades to our active ingredient, syringe filling, device assembly and packaging operations,' said Myles O'Neill, senior vice president and president of Manufacturing Operations.



Lilly noted that it has invested over $5 billion in the United States since 2012, with the majority of the investment in its Indiana facilities and nearly $2 billion in manufacturing of diabetes medicines.



