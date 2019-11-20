Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675700 ISIN: DE0006757008 Ticker-Symbol: NSU 
Xetra
20.11.19
13:12 Uhr
802,00 Euro
-2,00
-0,25 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
AUDI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUDI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
800,00
814,00
13:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUDI
AUDI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUDI AG802,00-0,25 %