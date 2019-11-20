

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Audi, owned by German automaker Volkswagen Group, has launched the first-ever, all electric Audi e-tron Sportback with quattro all-wheel drive performance.



The second model in Audi's e-tron product line, which is being built in the CO2-neutral plant in Brussels, was unveiled at the 2019 LA Auto Show. The customers can order the new vehicle as of the end of November.



The vehicle will debut on the European market in spring 2020. In Germany, the e-tron Sportback will be available in two output variants, with the base price starting at 71,350 euros.



Audi will offer the limited-edition model 'edition one' in the new plasma blue color.



The company noted that the new vehicle is a dynamic SUV coupe offering up to 300 kW of power and a range of up to 446 kilometers from a single battery charge. At market launch, Audi will offer the all-electric drive SUV coupe with a second motor variant.



The vehicle features digital matrix LED headlights that are now available for the first time in a mass-production vehicle. Their light, which is broken down into tiny pixels, can be controlled with exceptional precision.



According to the company, the Audi e-tron Sportback combines the power of a spacious SUV with the elegance of a four-door coupé and the progressive character of an electric car.



