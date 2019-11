WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) said that Michael Reed will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the public company, Gannett Co., Inc., Alison Engel will serve as Chief Financial Officer of the public company, Gannett Co., Inc., and operating company, Gannett Media Corp, and Paul Bascobert will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the operating company, Gannett Media.



