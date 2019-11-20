

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a day of only a few economic announcements, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting will be the highlight on Wednesday.



Investors are closely monitoring the new developments in U.S.-China tariff trade deals after the U.S. Senate passed Hong Kong Democracy bill that attracted China's ire.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures clearly show a lower opening for Wall Street in response to new China tensions. The Israeli strikes on Iran's forces in Syria is also might impact the market sentiments.



Asian shares fell on the day, while European shares are trading in the red.



Impeachment process is continuing in the U.S. In U.K., Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn hold first debate ahead of the elections in the United Kingdom.



As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 77.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 7.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 27.00 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday's session mixed. The Nasdaq rose 20.72 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 8,570.66, the Dow fell 102.20 points or 0.4 percent to 27,934.02 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.85 points or 0.1 percent to 3,120.18.



On the economic front, the Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 2.2 million barrels, while Gasoline climbed 1.9 million barrels.



The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting minutes with a lag will be published at 2.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Target boosted its future targets for full year. For the fourth quarter, Target expects comparable sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, with earnings from continuing operations in a range of $1.55 to $1.75 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.54 to $1.74 per share. Shares are rising higher.



Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos., Inc. raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $5.63 to $5.70 per share from the prior forecast range of $5.45 to $5.65 per share for the full-year 2019. The company maintained annual sales and comparable sales growth guidance.



For the third quarter, the company reported net earnings of $1.05 billion or $1.36 per share, higher than $629 million or $0.78 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net earnings for the quarter was $1.41 per share, compared to last year's $1.04 per share.



Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday. Chinese shares closed lower amid rising U.S.-China tensions. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 22.94 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 2,911.05. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 204.19 points or 0.75 percent to close at 26,889.61. The Japanese market extended losses. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index fell 144.08 points or 0.6 percent to close at 23,148.57 and the broader Topix index dropped 5.62 points or 0.3 percent to finish at 1,691.11. The Australian market closed remarkably lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 91.80 points or 1.4 percent to close at 6,722.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index lost 85.80 points or 1.2 percent to settle at 6,828.30.



European shares are trading in the red. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 25.02 points or 0.42 percent, the German DAX is down 98.13 points or 0.74 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 83.39 points or 1.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is lowering by 28.58 points or 0.28 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.56 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX