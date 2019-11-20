

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks unveiled new gifts and deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including a tumbler with a month-long refill deal, Starbucks e-Gift cards, and buy one- get one offers or BOGOs.



The coffee giant said that the Starbucks Gray brewed refill tumbler will be available at company-operated and licensed stores from November 26 for $40.



Customers who bring the 16 oz refill tumbler at a participating Starbucks store anytime during the month of January will receive a free grande brewed coffee or grande hot tea. However, the offer excludes Starbucks Reserve coffees.



Starbucks has also unveiled new gold foil tumblers in three colors - green, black and pink. The 16 oz tumblers will be available for sale at Starbucks company-operated stores from November 26 through December 25 for $9.95 each.



The company is offering e-Gift cards that can be loaded from $5 to $500. On Cyber Monday, customers will receive a free $5 e-Gift card when they buy an e-Gift card of $20 or more. The offer is available until supplies last.



Starbucks is also offering a Happy Hour deal. On Thursday, November 21, customers can avail buy one, get one free on any handcrafted beverage, grade or larger, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.



In mid-November, Starbucks announced a Happy Hour deal for Thursday, November 14. The company also unveiled two new reusable cup sets that will be available at company-operated and licensed stores.



The reusable cup sets include one 6-pack hot cup set in ombré shades of red and pink, and a 5-pack cold cup set in classic holiday hues, with mix-and-match colorful candy cane striped straws.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX