

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account surplus in September grew from a year ago, helped by an improvement in the services balance and the merchandise trade balance and primary account, the Bank of Greece said Wednesday.



The current account surplus grew to EUR 886.6 million from EUR 548.1 million in the same month last year.



The services trade surplus grew to EUR 3.117 billion from EUR 2.818 billion a year ago. The improvement was exclusively attributable to higher net travel receipts, as the transport and the other services balances registered a deterioration, the central bank noted.



In September, travel receipts increased by 16 percent and non-residents' arrivals rose by 5 percent year-on-year.



For the January to September period, the current account was broadly balanced versus a EUR 1.400 billion deficit in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX