

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Wednesday that it has started construction of its new $1 billion, 3-million-square-foot campus in Austin, Texas. The announcement comes amid President Donald Trump is scheduled to tour the company's manufacturing facility in Austin later on today.



The campus will initially employ 5,000 people, with the capacity to grow to 15,000 employees, and is expected to open in 2022.



Apple currently employs about 7,000 employees in Austin.



The company stated that, at a production facility just a short distance away, it is preparing to ship the all-new Mac Pro to customers starting in December. The new Austin campus will run on 100 percent renewable energy, including solar power generated on site.



Apple said it continues its expansion in Boulder, Culver City, New York, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Seattle.



