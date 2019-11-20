

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has rolled out an audio news service for Google Assistant, called 'Your News Update,' which will read out a user's customized news feed.



According to the tech giant, 'Your News Update' is a smarter way to listen to the news hosted by the Google Assistant. The customized news feed will deliver stories from a variety of media partners, including CBS, Politico, Fox News and CNN.



The new feature can be activated by updating a user's Assistant news settings. To play it, a user just needs to say, 'Hey Google, play me the news' on any Assistant-enabled phone or smart speaker.



'Your News Update will begin with a mix of short news stories chosen in that moment based on your interests, location, user history and preferences, as well as the top news stories out there,' Liz Gannes, Product Manager for News at Google, said in a blog post.



The news clips will include, for example, news about a user's favorite sports teams, stock market news, or specific local or business events, in addition to the latest national headlines. After a while, the news clips will switch from the shorter format into longer-form content based on the user's interests.



In between stories, the Google Assistant will serve as a smart news host that introduces which publishers and updates are next.



Other media outlets that are providing content for the Google service include Axios, Cheddar, the NBA and the Washington Post.



'Your News Update' is currently available in English in the U.S., and will expand internationally next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX