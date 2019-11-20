

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally up on Wednesday, bucking the weak trend seen across Europe, as a few top stocks came off lower levels on selective buying interest and finished higher.



The mood, however, was cautious due to an escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday that he would impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods if a trade deal is not made.



The benchmark SMI, which was down at 10,319.17 around mid morning, recovered gradually to end at 10,385.74, gaining 19.72 points, or 0.19%, for the session.



On Tuesday, the SMI ended up 18.84 points at 10,366.02 after posting a new all-time high at 10,428.57.



Lonza Group, Swatch Group, Geberit, Novartis and Richemont gained 0.7 to 1%. Swisscom, Roche Holding and Nestle ended modestly higher.



Alcon shares declined more than 2% after the company reported a loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company also trimmed the top range of its profit margin outlook and announce a $300 million restructuring program.



Among the stocks in the midcap section, VAT Group declined 3.4%. OC Oerlikon Corp and Clariant ended lower by 1.1% and 1%, respectively.



Flughafen Zurich, Temenos Group, Sonova, Vifor Pharma, Schindler Ps, Barry Callebaut and Doma Kaba Holding gained 0.8 to 1.4%.



Among other major markets in Europe, The U.K. ended notably lower with its benchmark FTSE 100 declining 0.84%. Germany's DAX ended 0.48% down and France's CAC 40 shed 0.25%. The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.41%.



