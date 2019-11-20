

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release October numbers for credit card spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, electronic spending was down 0.1 percent on month and up 4.8 percent on year.



Japan will see September results for its all industry activity index and October figures for supermarket sales and machine tool orders.



The all industry activity index is expected to rise 1.5 percent on month following the flat reading in August. Supermarket sales were up 2.8 percent on year in September and machine tool orders plummeted an annual 37.4 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.00 percent.



Hong Kong will release October numbers for consumer prices; in September, overall inflation was up 3.2 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX