TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) is in talks to buy a stake in Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's TV business, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Tokyo-based company is currently conducting due diligence and considering several potential deal options, Bloomberg reported.



Talks are at a preliminary stage and may not result in a transaction, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX