

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is redesigning the produce department in its U.S. stores aiming to better showcase its quality products. The move comes as the retail giant's rival Amazon is planning to open new grocery stores, heightening the competition.



The company said it is just beginning to renovate the departments with plans to update the majority of stores by next summer. It will renovate many other stores as part of remodels. Walmart eventually aims to redesign stores all around the country.



In a blog post, the company said it is starting to roll out certain changes in its stores that would help customers and its associates alike.



The company is adding low-profile displays in fresh departments to give an 'Open Market Feel'. Colorful, abundantly filled displays would highlight freshness and the quality of the items. The new bins allow customers to see everything available in the department right when they walk into the store.



Further, the aisles are wider giving more space for shopping. The new low-profile bins will enable customers to shop from multiple sides, making the shopping faster and easier.



Walmart is also introducing an 'Organic Shop' by moving all organic items into one area of the department.



The company is also adding more signage throughout the stores that are large and bright to make the low prices really stand out.



Charles Redfield, EVP, Walmart U.S. Food, said, 'In addition to improving the shopping experience for customers, these changes make it easier for our associates to work in the department. Our new format simplifies workloads, making it easier for our associates to stock produce. This way, they can re-focus their time on serving customers.'



Online retail giant Amazon is reportedly opening a new line of grocery stores separate from its existing Whole Foods and Amazon Go chains.



