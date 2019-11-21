

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), a UK-based water and waste water company, reported Thursday that its first-half Profit before tax declined to 180.7 million pounds from last year's 203.6 million pounds.



Profit for the period from continuing operations was 146.7 million pounds, down from 165.1 million pounds a year ago.



Basic earnings per share from continuing operations decreased 11.6 percent to 61.7 pence from 69.8 pence last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 68.8 pence, compared to 76.2 pence a year ago.



Group reported PBIT was 285.3 million pounds, down 4.6 percent. Group underlying PBIT was 286.3 million pounds, down 4.3 percent.



Group turnover from continuing operations increased 3.2 percent to 910.0 million pounds from last year's 881.5 million pounds, due to tariff increases in Regulated Water and Waste Water revenue and growth in Business Services' external turnover.



Further, the company announced that the interim dividend has increased to 40.03 pence.



