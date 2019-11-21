

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L), a provider of postal and delivery services, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax climbed to 173 million pounds from last year's 33 million pounds.



Profit after tax was 153 million pounds, up from 5 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations surged to 15.3 pence from 0.5 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 146 million pounds, compared to 183 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 11.1 pence, compared to 13.6 pence a year ago.



Operating profit was 61 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 4 million pounds. Adjusted operating profit fell 13.2 percent to 165 million pounds.



Group revenue was up 5.1 percent to 5.17 billion pounds from 4.91 billion pounds a year ago, including its best UK revenue performance in 5 years.



UK parcel revenue growth more than offset letter revenue declines.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 7.5 pence per share.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect to deliver adjusted Group operating profit of between 300 million pounds to 340 million pounds, in line with guidance.



For 2020, the company now expects addressed letter volume decline, excluding elections, to be in the 7-9 percent range.



In 2020-21, the company expects letter volume decline, excluding elections, may be in the 6-8 percent range.



Further, the company maintained its ambitions associated with Journey 2024 plan.



