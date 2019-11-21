

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec plc (INVP.L), an international specialist bank and asset manager, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before taxation declined to 349.24 million pounds from 388.25 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share were 23.8 pence, down from 26.8 pence last year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 28.9 pence, compared to 30.1 pence a year ago. Headline earnings per share were 22.7 pence, compared to 27.4 pence last year.



Adjusted operating profit was 373.6 million pounds, down 1.7 percent from 379.9 million pounds last year.



Total operating income before expected credit loss impairment charges decreased 1.8 percent to 1.27 billion pounds from 1.29 billion pounds last year.



Net interest income, however, increased 4.5 percent to 426.6 million pounds from 408.3 million pounds last year, supported by private client activity and loan book growth.



Further, the company declared an interim dividend of 11.0p per share, in line with the prior period.



The company said it plans to conclude the demerger of the Asset Management business in the second half, subject to Investec shareholder and other customary approvals.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'Despite the challenging economic environment, we remain committed to revenue growth, cost containment and improving long-term shareholder returns.'



In London, Investec shares were trading at 428.60 pence, down 1.02 percent.



