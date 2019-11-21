

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence fell in November after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to minus 2 in November from minus 1 in September. A similar index reading was seen in September.



The consumer confidence index has remained above the 20-year average of minus 4 points.



The economic climate sub-index fell to minus 5 in November from minus 4 in the previous month and the indicator for willingness to buy was steady at 1.



Further, households were more positive regarding their financial situation for the next 12 months. However, consumers felt that it was not the right time to make large purchases.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending grew in September with higher purchases of home furnishing and household appliances.



Consumer spending grew 2.2 percent annually in September, after 1.3 percent increase in August.



