

William Hill PLC (WMH.L), an online betting and gambling company, reported Thursday that its net revenue for the 17 weeks to October 29 was up 1 percent. The company said the trading has been in line with full year expectations.



In its trading update, the company said online net revenue grew 26 percent, with gaming net revenue up 51 percent and sportsbook net revenue up 1 percent. Adjusting for the acquisition of Mr Green, on a pro forma basis, Online net revenue increased 1 percent.



Online UK, which now comprises two thirds of the Online division, recorded net revenue growth of 4 percent on a pro forma basis, consistent with the market growth rate.



Online International net revenue fell 4 percent on a pro forma basis.



Retail like-for-like net revenue declined 16 percent since the half year. The company closed around 700 shops as part of executing remodelling strategy to mitigate the impact of the £2 stake limit.



On a like-for-like basis Retail net revenue fell 16 percent, in line with expectations.



William Hill US net revenue increased 60 percent as the market continues to grow.



In London, William Hill shares were trading at 176.88 pence, down 1.24 percent.



