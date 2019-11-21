

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France manufacturing confidence improved in November, data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The manufacturing confidence index rose marginally to 100 in November, in line with expectations, from 99 in October.



Industrialists opinion on past production as well as personal production prospects eased marginally in November. The personal production expectations index fell to 1 from 2 in the previous month.



At the same time, general production expectations reached its lowest since August 2014. The corresponding index came in at -3 versus -1 a month ago.



After falling sharply, the balance of opinion on foreign order books bounced back sharply to -15 in November from -19 in October.



Considering employment, the balance of opinion on the past variation was steady at -1 and the one on prospects improved slightly to -1 from -2.



The survey showed that the overall business confidence index held steady at 105 in November. The business climate gained two points in retail trade and one point in industry. It remained stable in services and lost a point in building construction.



