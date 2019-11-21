

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, the club with the highest attendances in European football, and PUMA have agreed to extend their kit supplier and sponsoring partnership until June 30th, 2028. The cooperation between the club and PUMA was launched seven years ago.



Borussia Dortmund GmbH said, for the company, the continuation of the existing cooperation with PUMA is a milestone on the path to establishing itself as one of the leading Bundesliga clubs and among the leading top 15 clubs in Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX