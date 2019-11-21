

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The kiwi rose to 0.6424 against the greenback, 69.74 against the yen and 1.7245 against the euro, from its early 2-day lows of 0.6397, 69.28 and 1.7314, respectively.



The kiwi firmed to near a 3-month low of 1.0585 against the aussie, off an early low of 1.0613.



If the kiwi rises further, it may find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 73.00 against the yen, 1.70 against the euro and 1.03 against the aussie.



