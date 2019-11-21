

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence fell for the third straight month in November, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 1.4 in November from 1.7 in October. In September, the confidence index reading was 4.3.



The index measuring consumer's view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 13.5 in November from 11.6 in the previous month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 6.6 in October from 7.1 in the preceding month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year improved with the index rising to minus 4.7 in November from minus 5.2 in the prior month.



The index reflecting their view on the past general economic situation strengthened to 4.3 in November from 3.9 in the previous month.



However, Danish consumers had a more negative view towards making big purchases in November and the corresponding index tumbled to -12.7 from -9.2.



Consumers also felt that unemployment is set to rise in the next 12 months and the relevant index climbed to 7.7 from 5.8.



