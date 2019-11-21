

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue UK public sector finance data. Economists forecast public sector net borrowing to fall to GBP 9.3 billion in October from GBP 9.4 billion in September.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.2943 against the greenback, 140.48 against the yen, 0.8566 against the euro and 1.2816 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX