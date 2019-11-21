

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The pound advanced to a 2-day high of 1.2950 versus the dollar, off an early low of 1.2914.



The pound gained to 1.2834 versus the franc and 140.66 versus the yen, from its early lows of 1.2787 and 139.97, respectively.



The pound hovered at a 2-day high of 0.8558 against the euro, compared to yesterday's closing value of 0.8567.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 1.32 versus the dollar, 1.31 versus the franc, 145.00 versus the yen and 0.84 against the euro.



