

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) said that it expects to deliver annualized 15% - 20% shareholder return over the next three fiscal years through anticipated organic earnings per share growth, synergies, debt repayment and maintaining its attractive dividend.



Energizer updated its three-year financial algorithm, which includes global net sales growth ahead of the category.



The company expects adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow to be greater than $700 million and greater than $400 million, respectively, in fiscal year 2022.



