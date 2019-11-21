

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) on Thursday raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2019 following the completion of the Otezla acquisition on Wednesday. Otezla, along with certain related assets and liabilities, was acquired for $13.4 billion in cash, or about $11.2 billion, net of the present value of $2.2 billion in anticipated future cash tax benefits.



For fiscal 2019, the company currently projects earnings adjusted earnings in a range of $14.50 to $14.70 per share on total revenues between $23.1 billion and $23.3 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $14.20 to $14.45 per share on total revenues between $ $22.8 billion and $23.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.79 per share on revenues of $24.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



