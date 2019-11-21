Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS7Y ISIN: US55616P1049 Ticker-Symbol: FDO 
Tradegate
21.11.19
14:38 Uhr
13,102 Euro
-0,458
-3,38 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MACYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,886
13,102
14:46
12,894
13,110
14:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MACYS
MACYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACYS INC13,102-3,38 %