

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grace Digital recalled about 88,000 units of ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder bluetooth speakers for possible impact hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The company said the speaker's battery can become overcharged and burst, which could cause an impact hazard.



ECOXGEAR has received five reports of speaker batteries bursting and fragmenting including two incidents of property damage to the surrounding area. However, no injuries have been reported.



The recall involves about 20' tall and 15' wide ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder bluetooth speakers, which is black in color with a rubber slip mat on top.



The speaker has 4 versions which have a color accent around the front speaker in orange, yellow, red, blue and black and a matching color rubber slip mat. There is also a storage compartment located on the left side of the speaker.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled speakers and contact ECOXGEAR to receive a free battery replacement kit.



The speakers were made in China and imported by San Diego, California-based Grace Digital. They were sold at Costco stores across the U.S. from October 2016 to January 2017.



The speakers were also sold at Academy Sports, Cabela's, Home Depot and Best Buy stores across the U.S. and online at Amazon.com from January 2018 through December 2018 for about $180.



