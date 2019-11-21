

MIAMI-DADE-COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - A vegan has filed a lawsuit against Burger King alleging that the fast food chain's plant-based Impossible Whopper is contaminated with meat byproducts.



The class action lawsuit, filed by Philip Williams, claims that the company falsely promoted the Impossible Whopper as meat-free as they are cooked on the same grill as regular burgers. The burger's tagline, '100% Whopper, 0% Beef', was misleading, it said.



The suit, filed in a Miami federal court on behalf of other vegans, accuses the company of deceptive practices for not clearly advertising that the plant-based burgers and meat burgers are cooked on the same grill.



Williams reportedly seeks damages for all who bought Impossible Whopper, as well as an injunction requiring the company to plainly disclose that both versions are cooked on the same grills.



Meanwhile, Burger King is said to provide the option of a non-broiler method of preparation for people wanting meat-free burger. Burger King's partner Impossible Foods also reportedly said that vegetarians and vegans can ask for their Impossible Whopper to be cooked in a microwave.



Burger King, under its partnership with Impossible Foods, launched meatless Impossible Whopper sandwich in August to its 7,000 restaurants across the US. Following the success of its Impossible Whopper, Burger King recently said it was testing more plant-based burger options in the US.



Also, plant-based Rebel Whopper was made available in over 20 markets and 2,400 restaurants across Europe with its partnership with Unilever-owned Vegetarian Butcher.



