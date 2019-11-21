

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) is hiring for new workforce, after cutting about some 4,000 salaried employees early this year.



According to Detroit Free Press, the auto giant is hiring for a new workforce as the company invests more money to develop electric and self-driving vehicles.



Earlier this year, GM laid off 4,000 salaried jobs in North America as part of a restructuring plan that also included shut down of three U.S. factories: Lordstown Assembly in Ohio and transmission plants in Warren and Baltimore. GM said the plan will result in a $4 billion to $4.5 billion savings by year-end 2020.



'We had cuts in all areas, so no one was left unscathed,' Ken Kelzer, GM's vice president of global vehicle components. 'But the majority of the cuts were in the traditional internal combustion area.'



However, Kelzer said GM will lay off some more salaried jobs in the powertrain or internal combustion areas going ahead and will shift its focus on new jobs demanding a whole new skill set.



Navigant Research projects that 15% of global car sales will be electric vehicles by 2030.



In January 2018, GM opened its latest Canadian Technical Center in Markham, Ontario, north of Toronto. GM plans to hire several hundred engineers to support the Canadian Technical Centrer and two other GM campuses in Ontario.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX