

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $140 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $199 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $4.00 billion from $4.09 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $4.00 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.75



