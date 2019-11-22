

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release October nationwide numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to add 0.3 percent on year, up from 0.2 percent in September. Core CPI is called at an annual 0.4 percent, up from 0.3 percent in the previous month.



Japan also will see preliminary November figures for its manufacturing, services and composite PMIs. In October, the manufacturing PMI was at 48.4, services was at 49.7 and the composite was at 49.1.



