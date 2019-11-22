

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia said that it currently controls 72.3% of the votes in Hembla, since Vonovia announced its acquisition of Blackstone's shares in Hembla and its mandatory cash offer to the shareholders of Hembla.



On 7 November 2019, Vonovia launched a mandatory offer for the remaining shares in Hembla. Vonovia offers 215 Swedish kronor in cash per B-share in Hembla. The offer values all shares in Hembla to about 19.979 billion kronor.



The acceptance period for the offer ends on 9 December 2019.



