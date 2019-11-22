

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a positive note Friday after China's commerce ministry said that the country is striving to reach an interim trade agreement with the United States.



China is willing to work with the United States to resolve core trade concerns and the two sides are keeping the communication channels open, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng told reporters in a weekly press briefing.



A report from the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks.



Asian markets remain mostly higher after China dismissed 'external' rumors about the progression of the U.S.-China trade deal.



U.S. Treasury yields remain broadly unchanged after snapping three sessions of declines on Thursday and the yen rose against the dollar while West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures eased after climbing 2.8 percent to $58.58 a barrel on Thursday, the highest settlement in about two months.



Flash Purchasing Managers' survey data from euro area and final GDP figures from Germany are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. Across the Atlantic, a report on consumer sentiment for November may attract some attention.



The major U.S. averages ended down around 0.2 percent each overnight as investors reacted to mixed headlines on the trade front and a diplomatic row over the Hong Kong protests.



European markets fell on Thursday amid concerns the U.S. and China won't agree on a phase one trade deal anytime soon.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.4 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both edged down around 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.



