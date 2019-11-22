

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L) announced the appointment of Andrew Fisher as non-executive Chairman, effective 1 January 2020. He will succeed Scott Forbes, who retires from the Board on 31 December 2019. Andrew was previously CEO and Executive Chairman of Shazam.



Andrew Fisher is currently a non-executive director of both Marks and Spencer Group plc and Moneysupermarket.com Group plc.



Scott Forbes said, 'It's been a privilege and pleasure to have been part of Rightmove's journey from pre-IPO in 2005 to the FTSE 100 business it is today. It is with great confidence that I hand over the Chair to Andrew. His experience developing innovative digital businesses will be a great asset to Rightmove.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX