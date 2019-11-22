

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) said it remains firmly on track to meet the company's 2019 output guidance of 457,000 gold equivalent ounces or 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces.



For 2020, the company announced overall attributable production target for 2020 of 432,000 gold equivalent ounces or 35.0 million silver equivalent ounces.



Ignacio Bustamante, CEO said: 'Our ongoing strategy is expected to deliver consistent production at competitive costs in 2020, with, once again, an increase in output at Inmaculada. Following permitting delays at Pallancata, we have decided to give our brownfield exploration team more time to deliver additional resources and have therefore reduced the operation's expected production to 7 million silver equivalent ounces.'



