BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Friday, IHS Markit publishes euro area flash PMI survey results. Economists expect the PMI to rise to 50.9 in November from 50.6 in October.



The euro rose against its major counterparts ahead of the data.



The euro was worth 1.1073 against the greenback, 120.26 against the yen, 0.8572 against the pound and 1.1005 against the franc at 3:55 am ET.



