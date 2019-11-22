

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $211.2 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $188.5 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $257.5 million or $2.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $1.96 billion from $2.02 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $257.5 Mln. vs. $246.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.26 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q2): $1.96 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 - $8.30



