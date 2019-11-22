

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) or PSEG said that it has appointed Ralph LaRossa as chief operating officer. LaRossa also will continue in his role as president and COO of PSEG Power, the company's merchant generation business.



LaRossa was elected president and COO of PSEG Power in June 2017. Previously, he served as president and COO of Public Service Electric & Gas since October 2006.



The company noted that it appointed Dave Daly as president and COO of PSEG Utilities and Clean Energy Ventures, with oversight of the company's utility operations, as well as development of its clean energy and renewable generation businesses. Daly also will continue as president of PSE&G, the company's regulated utility, and chairman of the board of PSEG Long Island.



Kim Hanemann has been named senior vice president and COO of PSE&G. Hanemann will continue to oversee PSE&G's electric operations and will assume responsibility for gas operations, customer operations and asset management.



The company noted that Sheila Rostiac, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, will take on an additional role of chief diversity officer, merging the company's diversity and inclusion efforts within the Human Resources organization.



Carlotta Chan has been promoted to vice president - Investor Relations. Daun Forester has been promoted to vice president - Trading & Origination / ISO Operations.



