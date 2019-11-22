

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney's (DIS) Frozen 2, the sequel to its 2013 blockbuster, is expected to record a strong domestic opening of over $100 million this weekend.



Frozen 2 will become the 10th animated film to debut with over $100 million and the first animated film outside the summer window to hit the mark.



Frozen 2 is already breaking pre-sales records according to movie ticket sites Fandango and Atom. The film has eclipsed first day pre-sales for all other animated films in history.



Frozen 2 will also debut in most major markets worldwide this weekend, including China, and is expected to gross $220 million in its international launch.



In Frozen 2, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel reprise their roles of Princess Anna and Queen Elsa. They will embark on a new journey that goes beyond their homeland of Arendelle, and this time Anna will be joining Elsa on the adventure.



The film currently holds a 78% percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to 90% for the 2013 movie.



The first Frozen, which opened domestically on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in 2013, set a holiday record with a five-day haul of $93 million, including $67 million for the three-day weekend.



The movie went on to earn over $400 million at the domestic box office and over $1.27 billion worldwide to become the top-grossing animated film of all time. The movie also won the Oscar for best animated feature film.



