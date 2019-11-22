

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SCARPA North America has recalled about 4,200 ski boots due to risk of fall.



The company has recalled Maestrale RS and Maestrale Men's ski boots as its shell can crack, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer. The recall involves the Fall 2017 Maestrale RS and Maestrale Men's Ski Boots.



SCARPA has received 605 reports of boot shells cracking, however, no injuries have been reported. The firm has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled ski boots and contact SCARPA for instructions on returning the boot to receive a free boot shell repair.



The recalled products were sold at authorized SCARPA dealers and outdoor stores nationwide and online from August 2017 through August 2019 for $700 for the Maestrale model and $800 for the Maestrale RS model.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX