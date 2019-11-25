

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LIN) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Baowu Clean Energy Ltd to cooperate on research and development to develop China's hydrogen market for industrial and mobility applications.



Linde is a member of the global Hydrogen Council and the China Hydrogen Alliance which promotes hydrogen to help meet climate goals. The agreement with Baowu follows Linde's joint venture with ITM Power.



Baowu Clean Energy, a division of steel manufacturer Baowu Steel Group, was founded on 15 November 2019 to implement the Group's cleaner energy vision.



