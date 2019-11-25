Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
War er das? Der finale Wink zur Mega-News?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSYC ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82 Ticker-Symbol: LIN 
Xetra
22.11.19
17:35 Uhr
185,80 Euro
-1,40
-0,75 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
S&P 500
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,60
187,30
08:33
187,25
187,75
08:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LINDE
LINDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINDE PLC185,80-0,75 %