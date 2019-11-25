

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose further in November, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 77.2 percent in November from 76.4 percent in October.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization increased to 76.7 percent in November from 76.0 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index increased to 102.0 in November from 100.9 in October.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence rose to 105.9 in November from 104.2 in the previous month.



