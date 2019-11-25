

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices continued to decline in October, data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Producer prices dropped 2.8 percent year-on-year but slower than the 3.3 percent decrease seen in September. This was the fifth consecutive decline in prices.



The annual fall was largely driven by a sharp 8.2 percent decline in energy prices.



Excluding energy, producer prices fell 0.2 percent after remaining flat over the last two months.



On a monthly basis, producer price inflation rose to 0.5 percent in October from 0.1 percent a month ago, data showed.



