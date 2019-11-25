

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index fell in September after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The production index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in August.



On a monthly basis, the production index rose 0.2 percent in September, after a 1.4 percent decrease in the prior month.



Industrial production fell 1.2 percent annually in September and rose 0.4 percent from the previous month.



The construction output rose 1.7 percent yearly and decreased 0.7 percent from a month ago.



