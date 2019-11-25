

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of luxury electric car maker Tesla, announced that orders for its new electric pickup Cybertruck has reached 200 thousand.



The significant number of orders were received despite an embarrassing launch event when its window glasses were cracked during a demo.



In a tweet, Musk also said, 'Cybertruck is our last product unveil for a while, but there will be some (mostly) unexpected technology announcements next year.'



It was on November 21 that Musk unveiled its much-awaited electric pickup at the Tesla Design Center in California. Cybertruck, which is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car, made of cold-rolled stainless steel and unbreakable window glasses.



After the window glasses were shattered during a demo on the strength of the glass at the launch event, Musk commented that the same steel ball was thrown at the same window several times right before event & didn't even scratch the glass. He also said there have some improvements to make before production.



Musk's initial tweet about Cybertruck orders stated 146k, with 42 percent choosing dual, 41 percent tri, and 17 percent single motor. He later tweeted receiving 187K and 200K of orders, respectively.



Tesla offers the vehicle in three variants. A single motor Rear-Wheel Drive will cost $39,900, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive or AWD at $49,900, and the third version Tri Motor AWD at $69,900. Customers could book the vehicle with a $100 deposit, fully refundable. They will be able to complete configuration as production nears in late 2021, while Tri Motor AWD production is expected to begin in late 2022.



Tesla's Cybertruck was in development for some years. Musk earlier had described the pickup model as futuristic-like cyberpunk with crazy features, and that it would outperform Ford F-150, the top selling pickup truck in America at present.



Musk tweeted, 'Better truck than an F-150, faster than a Porsche 911. Order Cybertruck online.'



