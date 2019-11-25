

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.36 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $1.49 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 251.4% to $65.96 million from $18.77 million last year.



ReneSola Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.36 Mln. vs. $1.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q3): $65.96 Mln vs. $18.77 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX