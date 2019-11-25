

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Swift has broken Michael Jackson's long-standing record of most American Music Award wins of all time.



Swift, who tied the late legend with 24 AMA trophies, won five awards in competition categories at the 2019 American Music Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday, including the top award - Artist of the Year.



The 29 year old super star also won awards in Favorite Music Video (You Need to Calm Down), Favorite Album - Pop/Rock (Lover), Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock and Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary categories.



That brings her total tally of AMA awards to 29.



This is in addition to the already announced honor of 'Artist of the Decade.'



Swift took to the stage for one of the most talked about musical performances of the year, bringing the Microsoft Theater down with a medley of her biggest hits from the past ten years. Halsey and Camila Cabello joined her to play 'Shake It Off.'



She accepted the Artist of the Decade award from legendary singer-songwriter Carole Kingher with an impassioned speech.



Swift told her fans that what all artists want to do is 'create something that will last,' and thanked them for the 'fun, incredible, exhilarating times' and countless memories they have shared together over the years.



The world's biggest artists and pop culture icons came together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers at the American Music Awards Sunday night.



Ciara hosted the show, and kicked the night off with a performance of her new single, 'Melanin.'



Selena Gomez delivered an emotional opening to the show, taking the stage for the first time in two years for the world television premiere of her new songs, 'Lose You To Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now.'



Breakout artist Billie Eilish crushed her very first award show performance, with a fiery rendition of 'all the good girls go to hell.' Superstar Lizzo graced the AMA stage.



Green Day, celebrated the 25th anniversary of their legendary 1994 album, 'Dookie,' with a performance of 'Basket Case,' as well as their latest hit, 'Father of All.'



Toni Braxton celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first AMAs performance, and had the audience singing along to her chart-topping hits 'Breathe Again' and 'Unbreak My Heart.'



Billie Eilish was adjudged New Artist of the Year. She also won the Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock award.



Carrie Underwood now holds the record for most wins in the Favorite Album - Country category.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX