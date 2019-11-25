WebRevenue, Inc.: WebHostingSecretRevealed.net Releases Top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Web Hosting Deals

The informative website offers the compilation and publication of the biggest list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals online. The outreach process was kickstarted today in hopes of compiling more than 100 deals this year

MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / WebHostingSecretRevealed.net is pleased to announce the launch of its 2019 campaign to compile and publish the biggest list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals online. The website has kickstarted their outreach process today and will attempt to compile more than 100 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year. This is the biggest web hosting list on the internet to display the online deals related to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Last year, 2018, the site compiled and listed ninety such deals, and is hoping to beat the record this year.

Every year the site reaches out to hundreds of web companies to obtain information about their Black Friday / Cyber Monday offers so that users can compare and find significant savings on domain names, web hosting, and other relevant web services in one place. Some discounts go as crazy as 90% off from regular prices.

According to a spokesperson for the website, "The key dates which apply to this year's campaign include November 11, when the outreaching process began. We are now emailing all our known contracts in hosting companies. On November 15, the searching process will begin with us looking for hosting and domain companies that have not been previously contacted. On November 18, we will reach out to second round hosting companies which are new to the list or previously unresponsive. The third and final round of outreaching begins. We will contact new and unresponsive hosting companies for one last time."

"The list will be finalized with any back-end updates on November 27. The sneak preview begins on November 28 when the Deals Table will be updated for the first time since 2018," he continued. "We will publish all Black Friday deals that we can reveal 12 hours before we hit Black Friday 2019. This page will be updated on a daily basis from this day onward. Black Friday is November 29 when we go all out. The full Deals Table will be updated and published. Monday, December 2 is Cyber Monday, when the page gets another revamp and gives way to companies that are running Cyber Monday deals.

