Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Xetra
25.11.19
17:35 Uhr
3,160 Euro
+0,036
+1,14 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,181
3,191
25.11.
3,170
3,195
25.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOKIA OYJ3,160+1,14 %